Man found guilty of setting deputy on fire gets 16 years

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — A man found guilty of setting an Ohio sheriff's deputy on fire while authorities were trying to arrest him was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison.

Jay Brannon, 45, pleaded guilty last week in Portage County to charges of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson and felonious assault. Brannon ignited a container of flammable liquid and threw it at the Portage County deputy, leaving him with severe burns nearly a year ago, investigators said. Two other officers also were injured in the confrontation in Rootstown Township, roughly 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

Brannon apologized to the deputies in a statement he read in court Monday. He also said he had been trying to take his own life when the confrontation occurred and was under the influence of multiple drugs.

Brannon's attorney has said that his client pleaded guilty so that he could take responsibility for his actions.