Man found guilty in shooting of Salem police officer

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem, Oregon, man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a veteran Salem police officer four times during a nighttime traffic stop on April 14.

The Statesman-Journal reports that Jaime Lee Jimenez, 39, was found guilty of premeditated, attempted aggravated murder following a stipulated facts trial before Marion County Judge Thomas Hart.

He also pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and dealing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.

Officer Michelle Pratt was patrolling solo when she pulled over a minivan being drivey by Jimenez. Jimenez, a convicted felon, had an active warrant out for his arrest for a domestic violence incident.

Pratt was shot in her back, left arm and both legs. Her ballistic vest stopped the bullet in her back.

Pratt was released from the hospital the morning after the shooting