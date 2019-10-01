Man faces charges after attack on transgender woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, man has been charged with bias crimes after an attack on a transgender woman in the city's Pearl District.

KOIN reports that the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said the victim and her friend were waiting in line for coffee and food on Sunday.

That's when authorities say 38-year-old Dominick Gonzales walked up to the woman and started yelling at her. Gonzales is accused of punching the victim in the face, leaving her with a bleeding, swollen lip, before bystanders wrestled Gonzales away.

Gonzales faces one count of 1st-degree bias crime, one count 2nd-degree bias crime and one count of 4th-degree assault.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.