Man exonerated in stabbing death after 28 years in prison

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man convicted in the stabbing death a man suspected of sexually molesting a child has been exonerated after 28 years in prison thanks to newly discovered evidence, including the confession of the true killer.

Northern California Innocence Project says Bon Fenenbock was exonerated Friday.

He was the first of a group of people tried in the 1991 murder of Gary Summar at a campground in Hawkins Bar, a hamlet in Trinity County.

The organization says Fenenbock was convicted based on the testimony of a nine-year-old boy who had been coached by a therapist and detectives, who believed Fenenbock was part of a mob that conspired to kill Summar.

After Fenenbock's conviction, another man admitted to killing Summar alone to avenge the alleged molestation of his girlfriend's daughter.