Man enters guilty plea in slaying of woman at Michigan motel

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area.

Frank Supal, 50, said Friday in 13th Circuit Court that he and Wanda Lyons had been drinking Dec. 10 when she was killed at a Traverse City motel, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

“We kept having the same conversation over and over,” Supal told 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power. “I began to strangle her. Once I realized I was beyond a point of no return, I grabbed a knife.”

Someone following drag marks on the ground found Lyons' body the next day in a ravine near Maple City in Leelanau County, northwest of Traverse City. An autopsy revealed she was beaten, stabbed, strangled and had neck fractures.

Supal had been living off and on at the motel, police said.

Lyons and her husband had settled in Traverse City after living in the Chicago area. They also had a room at the motel.

Lyons’ husband told police that he left their room after the couple had a disagreement. He reported her missing the next day — several hours after her body was found.

Supal will be sentenced March 12.