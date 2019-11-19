Man convicted of stealing about $200K from Wind Creek Casino

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was convicted of stealing nearly $200,000 from an Indian casino.

News outlets report 28-year-old Jory D’Michael Trayvunn Dumas was convicted Monday of theft from a gaming establishment on tribal lands and conspiracy. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Dumas was fired from the Wind Creek Casino and plotted a heist with three others.

Prosecutors say Dumas asked casino employee Courtney Deandra Stanton to get him keys to a cash kiosk. Stanton left the keys for Dumas’ relative, Timothy Dean Pettiway, who took two cash cassettes and brought them to Dumas. Another relative of Dumas’, Tameka Thomas, kept watch.

Prosecutors say Dumas left the casino with $192,800.

Pettiway was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Thomas and Stanton pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.