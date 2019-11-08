Man charged with string of burglaries gets 20 years

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man police say launched an 18-month barrage of break-ins, armed robberies, shootings and high-speed police chases has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Cleveland.com reports 22-year-old Glen Adkins Jr. was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to dozens of charges including felonious assault of a police officer and aggravated robbery.

One woman testified she and her husband would take turns keeping watch with a shotgun after their home was hit multiple times.

Prosecutors say Adkins often worked with his younger brothers. Their cases were handled in juvenile court.

Adkins' attorneys say his mother was in and out of prison when he was growing up and was addicted to heroin. They say the family was often homeless and Adkins began stealing to feed his siblings.