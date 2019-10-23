Man charged with assault for punch outside Trump rally

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been charged with felony assault for allegedly punching another man outside President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Prosecutors charged 31-year-old Dwight Pierre Lewis of Richfield with third-degree assault on Wednesday.

A criminal complaint says the victim told police he was outside Target Center after Trump's rally on Oct. 10 when he was punched in the mouth and required stitches.

Police identified Lewis through news video posted online. Prosecutors say he turned himself in on Monday and admitted he was the person in the video.

His first court appearance is Thursday and it's unclear if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

The criminal complaint does not say whether Lewis or the victim were attending or protesting the Trump rally.