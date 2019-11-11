Man charged with 1st-degree murder convicted of lesser crime

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with first-degree murder in Linn County has been found guilty of a lesser charge, involuntary manslaughter.

The Gazette reports that 32-year-old Donald Harris was acquitted of two other charges Friday: robbery and going armed with intent. The online court records don't list a sentencing date.

He'd been charged after the Nov. 12, 2017, slaying of 40-year-old Tarrance Newman in Cedar Rapids. Harris has maintained that another man shot Newman.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazetteonline.com/