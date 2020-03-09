Man charged in Philadelphia death of ex-NJ football star

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been charged in the death of a former New Jersey high school football star shot following a fistfight on a Philadelphia street a week ago.

Police said Monday that 22-year-old Anthony Nieves is charged with murder, aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and weapons crimes.

Authorities said 25-year-old Zaire Williams of West Deptford, New Jersey was shot in the head early March 2 just blocks away from the Temple University campus, where he played football before transferring to the University of Maine. He had been a star running back at Timber Creek High School in Sicklerville, New Jersey.

Williams was driven to a hospital in a private car, but was pronounced dead there a short time later. Authorities have not said what prompted the fight.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Nieves and a listed number for him couldn't be found Monday.