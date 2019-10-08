Man charged in Los Angeles with TV director's 1985 death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged a 53-year-old man with killing a Hollywood television director more than three decades ago.

The District Attorney's office says Tuesday that Edwin Jerry Hiatt faces one count of murder with a special allegation that he used a deadly and dangerous weapon. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Investigators believe Hiatt killed Barry Crane, who directed episodes of 1970s and '80s TV shows including "The Incredible Hulk" and "The Six Million Dollar Man."

Prosecutors say the 57-year-old was bludgeoned by a large ceramic statue and was found with a telephone cord wrapped around his neck.

Officials say Hiatt was linked to the 1985 killing thanks to DNA evidence.

Hiatt was arrested in North Carolina and is awaiting extradition to California.