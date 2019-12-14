Man charged after gun range instructor loses leg in shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man has been charged following a shooting at a gun range that injured a safety instructor.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's officials say Eric Hall and a woman were at a Tampa shooting range last month when a shell casing went down the woman's shirt. She lowered the firearm but accidentally turned the muzzle toward a range safety instructor who was working with her.

The instructor was shot in the leg. The Tampa Bay Times reported Friday that he had to have his leg amputated.

Hall has three prior felony convictions and is not allowed to possess a firearm. He rented the gun for the woman. Authorities say he is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Additional charges may be filed.