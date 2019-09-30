Man being held without bail in death of toddler

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man arrested in the death of a toddler in Loudon is being held without bail.

The attorney general's office says 39-year-old Douglas Barton, of Loudon, is charged with second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Colton Emery on Sept. 24.

Police say Barton assaulted the 23-month-old multiple times. He was arrested Friday in Manchester and waived arraignment on Monday.

Barton has a criminal history dating back decades, including charges involving burglary and drugs.