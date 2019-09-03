Man arrested in deadly 2014 shooting death in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a deadly 2014 shooting in Wichita in which another man was previously charged.

Sedgwick County booking reports show that police arrested 57-year-old James Leon Edwards on Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Nathaniel Jackson. His bond is set at $500,000.

The Wichita Eagle reports that another man, Michael Davis, was originally charged with first-degree murder in Jackson's death. Prosecutors say the killing happened while in the commission of an inherently dangerous felony — a cocaine sale, an aggravated robbery or both. Edwards was listed as a witness for the prosecution.

The case was ultimately dropped at the request of prosecutors in January 2015, and Davis was released from jail. Edwards has a past weapon, theft, battery and robbery convictions.

