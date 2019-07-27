Man arrested for knife assault ahead of Hong Kong protest

Demonstrators gather during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, Friday, July 26, 2019. Hong Kong residents have been protesting for more than a month to call for democratic reforms and the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill. Their five central demands include direct elections, the dissolution of the current legislature, and an investigation into alleged police brutality. Clashes between protesters and police and other parties have become increasingly violent.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police say a man has been arrested for hurting another with a knife in the area where a pro-democracy protest is scheduled to kick off.

A police spokeswoman said Saturday that the man was suspected of common assault.

Protesters have started gathering in Yuen Long, where a mob brutally attacked people in a commuter rail station last Sunday. Saturday's demonstration, which has been banned by police, is intended as a show of defiance against the unknown assailants, who beat dozens of people and wore white in apparent opposition to the protesters' trademark black.

Massive demonstrations began in Hong Kong last month against an extradition bill, which has since been suspended. Protesters' demands include direct elections, the dissolution of the current legislature and an investigation into alleged police brutality.