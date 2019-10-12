Man accused of sexually assaulting teen takes plea deal

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused by authorities of sexually assaulting a teenage boy has entered a plea agreement.

WVIR-TV reports 24-year-old Michael Wayne Dill pleaded guilty Friday in Waynesboro to one count of forcible sodomy. The deal calls for Dill to spend a decade in prison.

Prosecutors say the teen's family is pleased with the agreement because it will keep the 15-year-old victim from testifying.

The Staunton News Leader earlier reported Dill was arrested in January after the teen and his mother spoke with police. The Waynesboro Police Department accused the Raphine resident of raping the teen Jan. 5.

The TV station reports prosecutors said Dill gave the teen alcohol and marijuana before the attack.

Records show Dill is at the Middle River Regional Jail. They do not list an attorney.

___

Information from: WVIR-TV, http://www.nbc29.com/