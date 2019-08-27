Man accused of hiding drugs on letter to Kentucky inmate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is accused of smuggling drugs to an inmate by sending her a letter with a stamp that was soaked in meth and pasted over a small bag of drugs.

The Courier Journal reports 30-year-old Ryan Perry is set to be arraigned Thursday on charges of contraband promotion and wanton endangerment. His arrest citation says he admitted to the crimes in the letter to Louisville Metro Corrections inmate Mikala Jones.

The citation says that the letter warned the stamp was coated in meth and the hidden bag of drugs included fentanyl. The letter also included a promise that more would be sent later.

Jones has been in custody since June and has a history of drug charges. It's unclear whether Perry has a lawyer.

