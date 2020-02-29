Man accused of fatal hit-run in Rapid City pleads not guilty

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man accused of killing an infant during a 2018 hit-and-run in Rapid City has pleaded not guilty.

The Rapid City Journal reports George Matousek, 37, pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree manslaughter and hit-and-run with injury in the October 2018, death of 1-year-old Mackayla Dillon. He also pleaded not guilty to driving under suspension.

Police say Matousek was driving "at an extremely high rate of speed" before hitting two vehicles at a Rapid City intersection. Dillon died after she and two adults in one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Matousek faces life in prison under the South Dakota’s habitual offender laws.

Matousek was previously convicted of a firearm assault in California , identity-theft in Washington and a drug case in South Dakota.