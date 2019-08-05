Malaysian police investigate missing teen London schoolgirl

Members of General Operations Force arrive to join a search operation for a missing15-year-old London schoolgirl at The Dusun resort in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Police in Malaysia say they do not yet have any signs of foul play in the disappearance of the London schoolgirl, but investigations are ongoing. less Members of General Operations Force arrive to join a search operation for a missing15-year-old London schoolgirl at The Dusun resort in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Police in ... more Photo: Lai Seng Sin, AP Photo: Lai Seng Sin, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Malaysian police investigate missing teen London schoolgirl 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Police in Malaysia say they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old London schoolgirl, but there are no initial indications of foul play.

The family of Nora Quoirin says her father discovered her missing from her bedroom Sunday morning at a resort hotel in a nature reserve 63 kilometers (39 miles) south of Kuala Lumpur.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity supporting people during a crisis overseas, quoted the girl's aunt saying the family considers her disappearance a criminal matter.

The aunt, Aisling Agnew, said the 15-year old was especially vulnerable because she has learning and developmental disabilities, and would not leave her parents voluntarily.

The deputy police chief for the state where she disappeared said Monday there are no indications yet of foul play, but investigations are continuing.