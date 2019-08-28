Mainer to be sentenced for child's death that spurred reform

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who pleaded guilty to killing his stepdaughter in a high-profile case that spurred child welfare reform is due to be sentenced.

The state is seeking a life prison sentence for murder for 52-year-old Julio Carrillo on Wednesday in Waldo County Superior Court. His attorney said Carrillo hopes for some leniency by taking responsibility.

Carrillo and the child's mother, Sharon Carrillo, are accused of beating Marissa Kennedy and trying to make her death look like an accident in February 2018 in Stockton Springs. She's awaiting trial.

The deaths of Marissa and 4-year-old Kendall Chick in December 2017 led to changes in Maine's child protective system. The state has boosted funding for caseworkers and changed how the state tackles investigations into alleged child abuse, among other things.