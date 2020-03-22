https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/Madison-woman-dies-drug-overdose-body-dumped-15149022.php
Madison woman dies drug overdose, body dumped along road
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Madison are searching for whoever left a dead woman by the side of a road.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported in Saturday's editions that a passerby found the 34-year-old woman near the side of a road on Madison's north side around 6:30 a.m. on March 3.
The body showed no visible signs of trauma. Police say she apparently died of a drug overdose.
A small, silver SUV with a possibly damaged rear window was in the area around the time the body was found, police said.
