Madison man charged in sister's fatal Christmas Eve shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) —

A Madison man is accused of fatally shooting his sister at her home on Christmas Eve.

Joseph Green, 57, was charged Friday with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 63-year-old Sheila Green of Madison.

According to the complaint, after allegedly shooting his sister, Joseph Green went back to his apartment, dropped the gun in a trash bin, called 911 and waited for police to arrive. The 911 caller said, “My sister needs an ambulance immediately” before hanging up.

Police say there were no signs of a struggle at Sheila Green's home. Police don't say why Green would have shot his sister, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Green was due in court Friday afternoon. Court records do not list a defense attorney who could comment for him.

The killing is the fourth reported homicide in Madison this year.