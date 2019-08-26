Life sentence upheld for man convicted of child sex assault

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Court of Appeals has declined to reduce the 204-year prison sentence for a man convicted of sexually assaulting children.

The Daily Sentinel reported Monday that the court last week rejected David Relaford's arguments that the jury was unfairly biased at his trial.

The 46-year-old Grand Junction man was convicted in 2014 of kidnapping and 26 counts of sexual assault on a child.

The charges stemmed from the abuse of two children in 2011.

The appeals court previously rejected his arguments that his court-appointed lawyer was ineffective.

He claimed the attorney allowed prosecutors to withhold evidence and make improper statements during trial.

Relaford is incarcerated at the Sterling Correctional Facility.

___

