Lawyer: Family slaughter 'almost unbearable' for Utah father

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The killing of a Utah mother and three of her children by a gunman identified by police as her 16-year-old son is “nearly unbearable" for the father of their children, a lawyer said Thursday.

Colin L. Haynie "respectfully requests time and privacy to grieve and to heal himself and those he loves, including both of his sons,” attorney David Isom, who represents the father, wrote in a statement.

It marked the first public comments by Haynie since the killings occurred on Jan. 17.

Haynie was shot in the leg during the attack but still managed to wrestle the handgun away from the boy near the small town of Grantsville, west of Salt Lake City, authorities said.

He was treated for his injuries and his son — Colin “CJ” Haynie — was arrested.

“As you can imagine, this loss is almost unbearable," Isom said.

Prosecutors have said the teenager “methodically” killed his mother and siblings one by one as they returned home over a period of five hours.

The teen was charged with 10 felonies, including four counts of aggravated murder. A motive remained unclear.

No attorney has been listed for the teenager who has been charged as an adult.

His father expressed profound appreciation for the support from friends, neighbors and police.

A funeral for Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, daughters 12-year-old Milan and 15-year-old Alexis and 14-year-old son Matthew will be held on Friday. The couple have a surviving fifth child.