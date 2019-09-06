Latest: Prosecutor: Woman confessed in stepdaughter's death

MARION, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on an Indiana woman who is accused in the killing of her 10-year-old stepdaughter (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Prosecutors say an Indiana woman charged in the killing of her 10-year-old stepdaughter told investigators she "was very angry" when she strangled the girl.

Grant County prosecutors on Friday charged 34-year-old Amanda D. Carmack with murder, strangulation, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and domestic battery death to a person under age 14.

Carmack reported Skylea Carmack missing Aug. 31.

A probable cause affidavit says Carmack confessed to police early Wednesday that she killed Skylea and hid her body in a plastic bag in a shed behind their home in Gas City, Indiana.

According to the affidavit, Carmack refused to explain why she killed Skylea, except to say "she was very angry."

Gas City is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

12:09 p.m.

An Indiana woman has been formally charged in the killing of her 10-year-old stepdaughter, whose body was found hidden inside a shed.

Grant County prosecutors charged 34-year-old Amanda D. Carmack on Friday with murder, strangulation, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and domestic battery death to a person under age 14.

Online records don't list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Investigators say Carmack fatally strangled Skylea Carmack on Saturday before calling authorities to report that the girl was missing.

Skylea's body was found Wednesday hidden in a plastic bag in a shed behind the family's home in Gas City, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

Carmack was arrested the same day and was initially held on preliminary charges. She's being held without bond.