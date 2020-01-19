LIU-Brooklyn beats cold-shooting Bryant 74-60

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Raiquan Clark had 21 points and 14 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn topped Bryant 74-60 on Saturday.

Ty Flowers had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Long Island-Brooklyn (9-9, 4-1 Northeast Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jashaun Agosto added 12 points and six rebounds. Virshon Cotton had 11 points.

The Bulldogs' 29.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Long Island-Brooklyn opponent this season.

Juan Cardenas had 15 points for the Bulldogs (9-9, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Ikenna Ndugba added 10 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Benson Lin had 10 points.

Adam Grant, the Bulldogs' leading scorer coming into the contest at 19 points per game, was held to nine points (3 of 13).

Both teams face Wagner in their next game. Long Island-Brooklyn remains on the road for its matchup against the Seahawks on Monday, while Bryant plays host to Wagner on Thursday.

