Kentucky woman sentenced to 10 years for deadly car crash

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing a deadly car crash.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reports 49-year-old Lee Ann Tarry, of Glasgow, was sentenced Monday. She previously pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as part of a deal that reduced an initial charge of murder.

Authorities say 24-year-old Shanda Shockley was sitting in a car that was stopped at a traffic light in January 2018 when she was hit by Tarry. A state police toxicology report says Tarry had a blood-alcohol level of .26% hours after the crash. The legal limit for drivers is .08%.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com