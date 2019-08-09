Kentucky priest accused of inappropriately touching 2 girls

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky priest is accused of inappropriately touching two teenage girls as they volunteered at a nonprofit.

News outlets report the Rev. David Glockner has since been removed from ministering at the Holy Redeemer Parish in Vanceburg. Catholic society of priests and brothers Glenmary Home Missioners says the 84-year-old Glockner was accused of touching the girls Tuesday as they volunteered in Vanceburg.

The president of Glenmary, the Rev. Dan Dorsey, says Glockner has been recalled to the group's headquarters in Cincinnati "for an indefinite period of time." Diocese of Covington spokeswoman Laura Keener says Glockner will remain there while the allegations are investigated by state police, who were notified Thursday. She says no other allegations of inappropriate behavior have been made against Glockner in his seven years with the parish.