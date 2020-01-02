Kentucky Kroger guard charged with stabbing customer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A security guard at a Kentucky Kroger was charged with stabbing a customer in the back during an argument over the grocery store's Coinstar machine, Louisville police documents said.

John C. Griggs, 63, and the victim got into an argument Tuesday night after Griggs told the customer he couldn't use a coin exchange machine because the store was closing, according to an arrest citation obtained by news outlets. The victim told Griggs it “would only take a minute,” and argued that other customers were still inside shopping, investigators wrote.

The verbal confrontation escalated as Griggs grabbed the man by his neck, took out a pocket knife and stabbed him once, security video showed. The victim wasn't identified and the extent of his injuries wasn't detailed.

Griggs is charged with second-degree assault. He had a hearing scheduled for Thursday, online court records showed. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.