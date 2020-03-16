Kansas man sentenced to 4 years for up-the-skirt filming

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita State University student was sentenced to close to five years in prison for taking lewd photos of children and up-the-skirt videos of women, the Sedgwick County prosecutor announced Monday.

James Dayvault, a 30-year-old Wichita resident, was sentenced to four years and eight months behind bars. An Associated Press call to Dayvault's attorney, Jonathan McConnell, wasn't immediately returned Monday.

A judge found Dayvault guilty of one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, one count of breach of privacy and one count of attempted breach of privacy in November.

A neighbor reported seeing Dayvault taking photos of young children, according to Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett's office. A police investigation found pornographic images of children and images taken up women's skirts at locations throughout Wichita, including a local church and a shopping mall parking lot.