Kansas man charged in federal court with battery acid threat

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities allege in a federal indictment that a man threatened to burn government employees with battery acid.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Roland Keith Vandenberg was indicted Tuesday in federal court on one charge of assaulting, impeding, intimidating and interfering with employees of the U.S. government or one of its agencies.

The charge alleges Vandenberg made the threat last month. Court documents don't identify what government agency the employees worked for or where exactly the incident took place. The case originated in Sedgwick County.

The misdemeanor charges carries a fine of up to a year in prison. No attorney is listed for Vandenberg in online court record.