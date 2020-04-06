Kansas City-St. Joseph adds priest's name to abuser list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese has added a 25th name to its list of clergy credibily accused of sexual abuse of minors.

The diocese said on its website Sunday that allegations against the late Rev. Peter Clement Vatter were substantiated by the diocesan ombudsman, the diocese’s independent review board and Bishop James V. Johnston Jr.

Vatter was pastor at Immaculate Conception Parish in Moberly in the late 1940s when the abuse occurred. The parish was renamed St. Pius X Parish in 1955.

Vatter died on Nov. 29, 1950, The Kansas City Star reported.

In September, the diocese released a list of 24 priests it said had been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor from 1956 to the present.