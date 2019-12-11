Kansas City, Kansas, police say burned body found in barrel

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a homicide after a man's burned body was found inside a barrel near a cemetery.

Police found the body Wednesday morning near Memorial Park Cemetery after a passerby reported seeing a human limb sticking out of the barrel, police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook said.

Someone apparently tried to burn the body but it was recognizable, Westbrook said.

The victim has not been identified.

Police believe the body was there for less than 24 hours.