Juvenile suspect charged in fatal shooting of 31-year-old

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office arrested a juvenile suspect accused of involvement in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man, authorities confirmed.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office took the minor into custody after stopping a vehicle on Wednesday, the office said in a statement.

Sheriff's spokesman Aaron Sarver declined to identify the suspect or list the charges against them, citing a state law requiring juvenile records be kept confidential if the suspect is not charged as an adult.

The juvenile is accused of involvement in the death of Corey Lee Gentry, who died from a gunshot wound at an Asheville home Friday night, according to the sheriff's office. Gentry had been at a gathering with friends at the time, Sarver told news outlets.