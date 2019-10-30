Jury selection to begin for newspaper shooter insanity phase

In this artist court sketch, Jarrod Ramos stands and pleads guilty in Anne Arundel Circuit Court on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Annapolis, Md., in the slayings of five staffers at an Annapolis newspaper, and a jury is expected to hear testimony within weeks about whether he was not responsible by reason of insanity. (Hannah Gaskill/Capital News Service, University of Maryland, via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin to determine whether a man who has pleaded guilty to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper was legally insane at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors and attorneys for Jarrod Ramos are set to start asking potential jurors questions to seat a jury Wednesday.

Ramos pleaded guilty Monday to all 23 counts, before the first phase of his trial took place.

The charges include first-degree murder of John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman and Rob Hiaasen.

Ramos is maintaining his plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

A judge said last week that a report from the state health department has found Ramos to be legally sane. But Ramos' lawyers say experts on the defense team have reached a different conclusion.