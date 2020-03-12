Jury convicts inmate transport driver of sexual assault

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal jury in Arkansas on Thursday found a prison transport driver guilty of sexually assaulting two female inmates.

Jurors found 52-year-old Eric Scott Kindley guilty of two counts of depriving the women of their rights and count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of his sexual assault. A sentencing date has not been set for Kindley, who faces a maximum of life in prison.

Federal prosecutors allege that Kindley sexually assaulted the women, one from Alabama and one from Arizona, in 2014 and 2017 while transporting them between lockups on warrants.

Kindley operated a private prisoner transport company that contracted with local jails throughout the country to transport people arrested on out-of-state warrants.

An FBI agent in 2018 testified he believed Kindley may have sexually assaulted 100 or more female inmates while transporting them between lockups around the country over the past 15 years.