Judge holds hearing in lawsuit over hidden bathroom camera

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge is holding a hearing in a lawsuit over the secret filming of women and girls in a restaurant bathroom.

Tuesday's hearing involves a lawsuit filed in 2018 by the mother of two young girls. The plaintiffs are identified in court filings only as Jane Does, and the hearing will take place in a closed courtroom in Wilmington.

An employee of Moe's Southwest Grill on Kirkwood Highway near Wilmington pleaded guilty in 2017 to five felony charges of violation of privacy. Luis Eduardo Lopez was sentenced to five years behind bars.

Lopez was arrested in 2016 after a hidden camera was discovered by a restaurant employee.

Authorities have said the camera was secured to a trash can and placed in a position to capture images of women while they used a specific toilet in the bathroom.

Investigators recovered videos of both adult women and young girls.