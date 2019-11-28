Judge OKs demolition of Illinois house where boy was killed

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — A judge has given a northern Illinois community permission to demolish the house where a couple allegedly beat their 5-year-old son to death.

But McHenry County Judge Kevin Costello also said Crystal Lake must wait at least two weeks until it tears down the dilapidated house where Andrew “AJ” Freund was killed last April. The city’s attorney, David Pardys, told the Northwest Herald after this week’s hearing the city hasn’t made a final decision on the house.

The boy’s father, Andrew Freund, was brought from jail to court for the hearing but didn’t speak. He and the boy’s mother, Joann Cunningham, remain jailed on first-degree murder charges in the death of the boy whose body was found in a shallow grave days after they reported him missing.