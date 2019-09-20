Jawbone found in Searsburg, Vermont, police investigate

SEARSBURG, Vt. (AP) — State police investigators say a human jawbone was found in the southern Vermont town of Searsburg, and they are working to determine the identity and the circumstances of the death.

Police were contacted Tuesday after the jawbone was found in a gravel pit on Somerset Road.

The jawbone was transported to the Office of the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington.

The state police Crime Scene Search team has begun a search of the area where the jawbone was found.

The case is active, but police say they won't release any more information about the case at this time.

Anyone who might have information about the case is asked to call the state police.