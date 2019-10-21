Lawmaker testifies on Indiana attorney general groping claim

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state lawmaker says she told a lobbyist that Indiana's attorney general was a "creeper" soon after he allegedly drunkenly groped her at a bar.

Attorney General Curtis Hill looked on Monday as Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon testified about the encounter a party celebrating the end of the 2018 legislative session.

Reardon's testimony opened a potentially weeklong professional misconduct hearing that could lead to sanctions against Hill's law license.

Hill disputes the claims from Reardon and three legislative staffers that he inappropriately touched their backs or buttocks during that party.

Hill's attorneys argue that he didn't do anything improper as a lawyer and shouldn't face law license sanctions because he was cleared by a special prosecutor.