Indiana man convicted in homeless man's fatal shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a homeless man he suspected of vandalizing his classic automobile.

A Vigo County jury found 49-year-old Clarence Bell Jr. guilty of murder Thursday in 37-year-old Raymond Rose's September 2018 killing.

The Tribune-Star reports Terre Haute police didn't initially investigate Rose's death as a homicide, but Bell was identified as a suspect after police recalled a report of a person vandalizing his Pontiac Catalina.

Another officer said Bell complained before the shooting that homeless people had been crossing his property and he wanted them to stop.

Bell has maintained his innocence. His defense attorney, Bradley Banks, said police failed to collect fingerprint or DNA evidence, found no murder weapon, and had no credible witnesses linking Bell to the shooting.

