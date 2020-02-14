Illinois man pleads guilty in Missouri girl's death at bus

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — An Illinois man has admitted that he fled from the scene after his truck hit and killed a southwest Missouri 8-year-old girl as she was trying to board her school bus in Joplin.

Lance T. Lee, of DeKalb, Illinois, pleaded guilty this week to felony leaving the scene of an accident.

Destiny Chambers was hit by the truck as she was crossing a street on Sept. 27, 2018, to board her bus, The Joplin Globe reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol later arrested Lee in Strafford with his truck, which police said had a damaged front bumper and blood and clothing fibers in the grille.

According to online court records, Lee's guilty plea was made with no plea agreement. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 13.

Lee also is a defendant in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Destiny's father, Walter Chambers. The lawsuit also names the Joplin School District; the bus company, USF Holland LLC; and the bus driver.

A trial date for the lawsuit is scheduled for March 29, 2021.