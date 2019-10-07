Illinois deputy's fatal shooting of inmate ruled justified

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutors in an eastern Illinois county say a sheriff's deputy was justified when he fatally shot an inmate who attacked and stabbed him in a courthouse holding cell.

Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy says Deputy Kyle Janesky's actions in inmate Daryl Perkins' Aug. 23 shooting warrant no criminal charges and "deadly force was justified."

Perkins attacked Janesky as he was being held in a first-floor county courthouse cell in Danville for a hearing in his felony case.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that Lacy says Perkins fought with Janesky and stabbed him with several different items before the deputy fatally shot Perkins after he grabbed his Taser, aimed it at the deputy and tried to pull the trigger.

Janesky was treated for wounds to an eye, his face and neck.

