Idaho woman charged with felony DUI after car crash kills 1

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities have charged a Boise woman with felony aggravated DUI after a two-vehicle car crash left a 3-year-old girl dead.

The Boise Police Department booked 53-year-old Anna Mihelich into the Ada County Jail on Tuesday after a months-long investigation.

Police say Mihelich was driving south of Diamond Street near the Boise Airport when she struck a van driven by Crystal Martinez Chavez on July 2.

Authorities say Chavez and her three children were taken to the hospital.

One of the children Odalys Martinez Chavez died July 8 as a result of her injuries.

No details were released Tuesday about the conditions of the others.

Court records did not show if Mihelich has obtained an attorney.

Authorities say the results of the toxicology report are not available for release.