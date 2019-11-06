ICC knows where 3 Libyan fugitives are and urges arrests

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Criminal Court's prosecutor is calling for the immediate arrest of longtime Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi's son and two others accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, saying their whereabouts are known.

Fatou Bensouda told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that the court is also continuing to investigate other alleged perpetrators of grave international crimes and is assessing "the viability of bringing cases before the ICC in relation to migrant-related crimes in Libya."

She said her office has reliable information that the late dictator's son Seif al-Islam Gadhafi could be in the Libyan town of Zintan. She also is seeing the arrest of Mahmoud al-Werfalli, a commander in the rebel Libyan National Army, and Al-Tuhamy Mohamed Khaled, former head of the Libyan Internal Security Agency.