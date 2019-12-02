https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/Hunter-says-he-will-plead-guilty-to-corruption-14876130.php
Hunter says he will plead guilty to corruption charges
SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter says he will plead guilty on Tuesday to a charge of misusing campaign funds.
The California Republican is facing charges he looted campaign cash to finance vacations, golf outings and other personal expenses, a judge said Monday.
He tells KUSI television in San Diego he is changing his plea to protect his children.
