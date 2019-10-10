Hungary finishes probe of Danube boat crash that killed 28

FILE - In this Saturday, June 1, 2019 file photo, flowers and flag of South Korea are laid on the Margit Bridge where a sightseeing boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary. Hungarian officials have finished their investigation of a boat crash on the Danube River in which 28 people died. Prosecutors said Thursday, Oct. 10 they would review the gathered information before deciding how to proceed with the case. A sightseeing boat collided with a larger cruise ship on the river and sank May 29, killing 26 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members. less FILE - In this Saturday, June 1, 2019 file photo, flowers and flag of South Korea are laid on the Margit Bridge where a sightseeing boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary. Hungarian officials have finished their ... more Photo: Laszlo Balogh, AP Photo: Laszlo Balogh, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Hungary finishes probe of Danube boat crash that killed 28 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian officials have finished their investigation of a boat crash on the Danube River in which 28 people died, most of them South Korean tourists.

Prosecutors said Thursday they would review the gathered information before deciding how to proceed with the case.

A sightseeing boat collided with a larger cruise ship on the river and sank May 29, killing 26 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members.

Just seven tourists survived and the remains of a South Korean woman are missing.

The captain of the Viking Sigyn cruise ship is in pre-trial detention on suspicion he was responsible for the crash.

Prosecutors said they would also seek disciplinary measures for a forensic expert who incorrectly concluded that the captain erased data from his cellphone after the collision.