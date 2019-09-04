House arrest, pending sentencing, for ex-drug agent

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Chad Scott will remain on house arrest until his Dec. 4 sentencing on corruption charges stemming from the task force he led in Louisiana.

A jury in New Orleans convicted Scott last week on seven counts, including perjury, obstruction of justice and falsification of government records.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo said during a hearing Wednesday that she didn't believe Scott was a danger to others or a flight risk.

Scott led a Tangipahoa Parish-based federal drug task force noted for busts along the Interstate 12 corridor. An investigation begun by Louisiana State Police in 2016 and taken over by federal authorities unearthed allegations that task force members shook down suspects for drugs and money.

