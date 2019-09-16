Honolulu sees reduced park vandalism with upgraded security

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu has seen the cost of repairing vandalism to city parks fall due to new security strategies.

The Honolulu Star Advertiser reported Sunday that park vandalism repair costs fell to $223,000 from July 2018 through June 2019.

The figure represented a nearly 5% decrease from the previous fiscal year when vandalism repairs cost the city $234,000.

Officials say the decrease was the first since the city began tracking vandalism costs in 2014.

Officials say the city is addressing vandalism and safety in various ways.

Locking restroom gates at night at four additional parks is scheduled to begin Monday, bringing the number of lockable park restrooms to 62.

Officials say more park rangers, unarmed private security guards and security cameras are also keeping watch over several parks.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com