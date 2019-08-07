Honolulu firefighters: Waikiki hotel blaze intentionally set

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu firefighters say a fire that caused $1.8 million in damage to a high-rise hotel in Waikiki was intentionally set.

Fire Captain Scot Seguirant said Tuesday firefighters have referred the case to police for further investigation.

The blaze sparked near a storage room on the 14th floor of the 25-story Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger hotel Monday night. No one was injured.

A sprinkler system controlled the fire.

Nearly 60 firefighters responded.